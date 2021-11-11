Patriots RT Trent Brown Returns to Practice Field

The Patriots listed 14 players on the practice injury report on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Cleveland Browns. RT Trent Brown returned to practice, opening his 21–day window for activation from IR.
LB Jamie Collins (Ankle), LB Matthew Judon (Birth of child), WR/PR Gunner Olszewski (Concussion), RB Damien Harris (Concussion) & RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Concussion) did not practice Wednesday
The full injury report on Wednesday included:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Jamie Collins, Ankle
RB Damien Harris, Concussion
LB Matthew Judon, Not Injury Related
WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
WR N’Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Thigh
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
CLEVELAND BROWNS (5-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Myles Garrett, Foot
DT Malik Jackson, Ankle
WR Jarvis Landry, Knee
DE Takkarist McKinley, Groin
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
TE Harrison Bryant, Thigh
DE Jadeveon Clowney, Ankle / Knee
QB Baker Mayfield, Left Shoulder / Foot
C JC Tretter, Knee
CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder
You can also listen and Subscribe to Patriots Newsfeed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com for Audio Updates on the Patriots.
Follow Patriots CLNS and Evan Lazar on Twitter! @PatriotsCLNS & @ezlazar
CLNS Patriots Coverage is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!