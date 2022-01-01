Patriots Safety Adrian Phillips Signs 3-year extension worth $12.75 million

On Saturday the New England Patriots and safety Adrian Phillips agreed to terms on a 3-year extension worth $12.75 million and a max value of $14.25 million, including $7.25 million guaranteed. Phillips is a hybrid safety who plays everywhere from LB, slot, robber/rat, half-field safety and man coverage on opposing Tight Ends.

Also, Patriots LBs Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, and Brandon King have all cleared Covid protocols for Sunday’s game vs the Jacksonville Jaguars.

