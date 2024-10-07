Close Menu
Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers reportedly arrested — charged with assault, strangulation

New England's defensive captain will be arraigned in Quincy on Monday.
Mike KadlickBy Updated:2 Mins Read
New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers (5) looks toward the scoreboard as his team is down a touchdown at the end of the first half, Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was arrested on Saturday morning in Braintree, Massachusetts, according to Boston 25 News.

25 reports that according to police, “Peppers was arrested after officers responded to a disturbance at a home. The caller indicated that there was an altercation between two people.”

The safety is being charged with assault and battery, strangulation, and possession of a class “B” substance believed to be cocaine. The report also indicates that the victim was treated by EMS at the scene. According to MassLive’s Mark Daniels, he will be arraigned in Quincy on Monday.

The Patriots released the following statement on the matter (via the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed):

“We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Head coach Jerod Mayo was asked about Peppers being arrested on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Monday morning:

“He called me that morning. I knew what was going on and we’ve informed the NFL what was going on and we’re still gathering information.”

Peppers, 29, was signed by the Patriots on a one-year deal in the Spring of 2022 and has spent the last two seasons in New England. He signed a three-year, $30 million contract this past July and was named a team captain ahead of the 2024 season.

Follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick for the latest up-to-date Patriots and Boston sports news!

Mike is a Patriots reporter with experience in radio, podcasting, and writing. Follow him on Twitter @mikekadlick.

