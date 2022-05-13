Patriots Schedule Officially Released – Open Up as Underdogs Against Miami Dolphins in Week One

The NFL milks out their year long calendar so much at this point that I almost respect it. Thursday was the league’s “Schedule Release Day” where they officially announced each team’s schedule for the 2022 18-week football season.

Of course, our friends and exclusive gambling partners at BetOnline.ag already have odds up for the leagues week one games. Here are the odds for the Patriots/Dolphins 1pm kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium:

Week 1 Odds – Patriots @ Dolphins

Spread: Dolphins -3

Total: 45

This is now the third consecutive season that the Patriots will open up against the Dolphins. They are 1-1 in such games, winning in 2020 and losing in 2021. This will be the first time they wont play week one at Gillette Stadium since 2016.

Miami has completely overhauled their organization this offseason. They fired Brian Flores and hired Mike McDaniel, they traded for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs, and contrary to popular belief – stood behind quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua is undefeated against the Patriots in his young career. Despite not putting up ungodly numbers like the other young signal callers in the league, the Alabama product wins games. We’ll have to wait and see if he can continue that streak on September 11th.

Here’s a look at their full schedule:

Week 1: at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET)

Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. ET)

Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens (Sunday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. ET)

Week 4: at Green Bay Packers (Sunday, Oct. 2, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Week 5: vs. Detroit Lions (Sunday, Oct. 9, 1 p.m. ET)

Week 6: at Cleveland Browns (Sunday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m. ET)

Week 7: vs. Chicago Bears (Monday, Oct. 24, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Week 8: at New York Jets (Sunday, Oct. 30, 1 p.m. ET)

Week 9: vs. Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, Nov. 6, 1 p.m. ET)

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: vs. New York Jets (Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m. ET)

Week 12: at Minnesota Vikings (Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Week 13: vs. Buffalo Bills (Thursday, Dec. 1, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Week 14: at Arizona Cardinals (Monday, Dec. 12, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Week 15: at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, Dec. 18, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Week 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Saturday, Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET)

Week 17: vs. Miami Dolphins (Sunday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET)

Week 18: at Buffalo Bills (Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 7/8, TBD)

Some notes:

New England has FOUR primetime games in a row scheduled from weeks 12-16. They play the Vikings, Bills, Cardinals, and Raiders in consecutive weeks all with post-8pm kickoffs.

primetime games in a row scheduled from weeks 12-16. They play the Vikings, Bills, Cardinals, and Raiders in consecutive weeks all with post-8pm kickoffs. Once they get through their four week primetime gauntlet, they’ll take on the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow and company come to Foxborough for a 1pm Christmas Eve kickoff.

They got a decent bye week, splitting their schedule just about down the middle with nine games and then eight.

According to NFL Analyst Warren Sharp, the New England Patriots have one of the hardest shifts in strength of schedule from 2021 to 2022.

Pending a potential suspension, the Patriots will get a look at newly acquired Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in week six in Cleveland.

Their last game against the Bills is TBD – as it could be flexed to Saturday or Sunday night if there are major playoff implications.

Now – my WAY TOO EARLY prediction:

Week 1: at Miami Dolphins L

Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers W

Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens L

Week 4: at Green Bay Packers L

Week 5: vs. Detroit Lions W

Week 6: at Cleveland Browns L

Week 7: vs. Chicago Bears W

Week 8: at New York Jets W

Week 9: vs. Indianapolis Colts W

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: vs. New York Jets W

Week 12: at Minnesota Vikings W

Week 13: vs. Buffalo Bills L

Week 14: at Arizona Cardinals W

Week 15: at Las Vegas Raiders L

Week 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals L

Week 17: vs. Miami Dolphins W

Week 18: at Buffalo Bills L

PREDICTION: 9-8. I hope I’m wrong. #GoPats

