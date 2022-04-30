Subscribe
NFL

Patriots Select CB/KR Marcus Jones in 3rd Round

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

The Patriots drafted Houston cornerback Marcus Jones with the 85th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Although Jones is undersized at 5-foot-8 and 174 pounds, he dominated as a multi-year contributor for Houston with nine career interceptions and 31 pass breakups.

READ Evan Lazar’s Full write up on the Jones pick HERE: https://www.clnsmedia.com/film-review-patriots-selected-versatile-cb-marcus-jones-in-third-round/

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/PLAYOFFS16 and use code PLAYOFFS16 for up to 16 free meals AND 3 free gifts!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Post Views: 1
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.