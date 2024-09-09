Patriots Shock the Bengals in Week 1

On this episode of the All 32 NFL Podcast, Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson recap the first Sunday of the NFL season, take a closer look at the young quarterbacks across the league, and discuss the biggest storylines around the league. All that, and much more!

