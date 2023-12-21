Patriots sideline stories with The Camera Guys

NBC Sports Boston’s Glenn Gleason and Moose Messina, AKA The Camera Guys, make their show debut to tell stories from their 25 years shooting Boston sports, including tales about Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowsk, Jason Bateman, David Andrews, Dustin Pedroia and more. The guys also cover what they learned from watching Mac Jones this season and when a team shows up in Foxboro and isn’t ready to play.

