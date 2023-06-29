Patriots Sign DeVante Parker to 3-Year, $33M Extension

On Wednesday, the New England Patriots made a significant move in securing a 3-year deal with wide receiver DeVante Parker. The contract, negotiated by Parker’s long-time agent Jimmy Gould, is a substantial one, promising an impressive $33 million, with $14 million in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport was the first to break the news on his Twitter page.

Here at CLNS Media, our own Taylor Kyles offers an in-depth analysis and reaction to this development. Despite Parker’s well-documented injury history, he’s recognized as a key difference-maker when healthy and closed minicamp on a positive note. As per Kyles, Parker was the Patriots’ only consistent contributor at wide receiver next to Kendrick Bourne during spring practice.

Kyles also explores the potential implications of this contract for the team’s offensive strategy. As New England’s only true X receiver, Parker’s position could significantly influence the dynamics. And if DeAndre Hopkins signs on, Kyles believes that Parker would be best suited at the Z position.

Parker’s injury history is well-documented, but he was a difference-maker downfield when healthy. Closed minicamp on a high note and was the #Patriots only consistent contributor at WR He’s also NE’s only true X, and if DeAndre Hopkins signs I think he’s best suited at Z https://t.co/XIUuiIQwDX — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) June 28, 2023

Stay tuned to CLNS Media for the latest news and updates from the world of football. And as always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the Patriots’ latest addition. Feel free to join the conversation!

