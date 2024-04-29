Patriots Sign DT Christian Barmore to 4-Year Deal Worth Up to $92M

Patriots DT Christian Barmore has agreed to a 4-year contract extension worth up to $92 million, as reported by Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald. Taylor Kyles from CLNS Media analyzed the extension and discussed potential other extension candidates that de-facto GM Eliot Wolf could consider signing.

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy!