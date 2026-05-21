Patriots Sign Former 5-Star Recruit Travis Shaw | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to the latest news of the Patriots signing undrafted Rookie Free Agent DT Travis Shaw. The former 5-star prospect coming out of high school began his college career at North Carolina where played his first three college seasons (2022-24) before transferring to Texas for the 2025 season. The 6-foot-5, 334-pounder, has played in 50 games with one start during his college career and finished with 68 total tackles and 2 fumble recoveries. Last season at Texas, Shaw played in 13 games with one start and finished with 13 total tackles. The guys react to the signing and break down if theirs a chance maybe with right coaching staff this former 5-star prospect could sneak his way onto this Patriots Roster.

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