Patriots Sign Gabe Jacas, Christian Gonzalez Extension Soon?

After the Patriots’ first training camp practice, Andrew welcomes back Mike Giardi to discuss the team signing second-round pick Gabe Jacas at the end of an unusual contract dispute, Christian Gonzalez increasing practice participation, how Drake Maye performed and much more.

0:00 – Intro

2:03 – Gabe Jacas contract situation breakdown

8:23 – Christian Gonzalez extension talks: where things stand

14:28 – Is this a Super Bowl window? Stakes for the season

15:40 – Drake Maye observations from practice

19:49 – Maye’s leadership and presence at camp

20:36 – Practice takeaways: skill positions and receiver depth

22:23 – Safety and defensive back competition

27:00 – PrizePicks

28:30 – No-huddle/up-tempo offense: why it helps Drake Maye

34:22 – Behind the scenes: recording chaos at camp

36:07 – Schedule ahead: joint practices and preseason games

37:17 – Outro

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