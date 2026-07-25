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Patriots Sign Gabe Jacas, Christian Gonzalez Extension Soon?

Andrew Callahan and Mike Giardi recap Day 1 of the 2026 Patriots training camp
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

After the Patriots’ first training camp practice, Andrew welcomes back Mike Giardi to discuss the team signing second-round pick Gabe Jacas at the end of an unusual contract dispute, Christian Gonzalez increasing practice participation, how Drake Maye performed and much more.

0:00 – Intro
2:03 – Gabe Jacas contract situation breakdown
8:23 – Christian Gonzalez extension talks: where things stand
14:28 – Is this a Super Bowl window? Stakes for the season
15:40 – Drake Maye observations from practice
19:49 – Maye’s leadership and presence at camp
20:36 – Practice takeaways: skill positions and receiver depth
22:23 – Safety and defensive back competition
27:00 – PrizePicks
28:30 – No-huddle/up-tempo offense: why it helps Drake Maye
34:22 – Behind the scenes: recording chaos at camp
36:07 – Schedule ahead: joint practices and preseason games
37:17 – Outro

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