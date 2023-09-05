Patriots Add Former First-Round WR Jalen Reagor to Practice Squad

In a day full of transactions for the New England Patriots, they also added former first round WR Jalen Reagor.

Reagor, 24, comes to New England after three seasons playing for The Philadelphia Eagles as well as The Minnesota Vikings. At 5’11, 197 pounds, Reagor was drafted in the first round (21st overall) by The Philadelphia Eagles. Reagor played college football at TCU and after spending two seasons with The Eagles, was traded to The Vikings in 2022.

Prior to being released by Minnesota on Aug. 30th, 2023, Reagor played in 44 regular season games for the Vikings. In 24 starts, the WR posted 72 receptions for 799 yards with four touchdowns. He returned 12 kicks for 255 yards and 61 punts for 488 yards with one touchdown.

Yes drops, muffs, fumbles, and effort are/have been issues with Jalen Reagor But can't get mad at the #Patriots for taking a PS flier on a talented WR who can make win deep, tough grabs, and elude tacklers with athleticism + physicality Trending Could Kristaps Porzingis Trade Backfire on Brad Stevens? Also never dropped a pass with MIN pic.twitter.com/pLWvO3FXnS — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 31, 2023

Reagor has the opportunity to live up to his first round draft potential in the AFC. Amongst his best attributes are Reagor’s athleticism and physicality. One area of improvement the Patriots are hoping to see for Reagor in the future is working on drops, muffs, and fumbles.

Jalen Reagor flashes a lot of potential for the Patriots. In his 2020 rookie season he had nearly 400 yards for The Eagles. He will wear number 83 for New England.