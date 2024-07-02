Patriots Sign LB Jahlani Tavai to 3-Year Extension

The Patriots and LB Jahlani Tavai have agreed to a 3-year extension worth $15M, potentially reaching $21M with incentives, according to Mike Reiss. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick react to the signing and analyze its impact on the team’s linebacker depth.

