Patriots Sign OG Alijah Vera-Tucker + Top Free Agent Targets | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick go live to react to the Patriots signing of Alijah Vera-Tucker and look at their top remaining free agent targets entering day 2 of NFL Free agency.

0:00 – Welcome in!

1:34 – Patriots sign OG Alijah Vera-Tucker

12:37 – Patriots sign FB Reggie Gilliam

18:00 – Patriots sign DE Dre’Mont Jones

22:32 – What’s next for Patriots?

29:31 – Top WR candidates for Patriots

33:53 – More on what’s next for Patriots

39:04 – Answering Super Chat Questions

43:00 – Top Targets entering Day 2

52:28 – Wrapping up!

