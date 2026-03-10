Patriots Sign OG Alijah Vera-Tucker + Top Free Agent Targets | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick go live to react to the Patriots signing of Alijah Vera-Tucker and look at their top remaining free agent targets entering day 2 of NFL Free agency.

0:00 – Welcome in!

1:34 – Patriots sign OG Alijah Vera-Tucker

Did the Patriots sign 2 POTENTIAL Pro Bowlers on Day 1? 🤔@tkyles39 explains why he thinks so: “This has the potential to be the second Pro Bowler kind of player that the Patriots add alongside Gilliam and as I mentioned if you want to help this offense playmakers are awesome… pic.twitter.com/OBKw38bJIg — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) March 10, 2026

12:37 – Patriots sign FB Reggie Gilliam

18:00 – Patriots sign DE Dre’Mont Jones

22:32 – What’s next for Patriots?

.@tkyles39 has a message for Patriots fans after missing out on Alec Pierce: “People were very disappointed yesterday & I understand why, but also I think people need to remember what Free Agency is. A lot of the time, it’s just a trap where it’s everybody’s gonna get overpaid.” pic.twitter.com/0qdeLABWCj — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) March 10, 2026

29:31 – Top WR candidates for Patriots

.@tkyles39 ranks the 4 WRs the Patriots have been connected with that he would want in New England: 1) Romeo Doubs

2) Brian Thomas Jr.

3) Chris Olave

4) A.J. Brown pic.twitter.com/b6V5yKopkf — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) March 10, 2026

33:53 – More on what’s next for Patriots

39:04 – Answering Super Chat Questions

43:00 – Top Targets entering Day 2

52:28 – Wrapping up!

