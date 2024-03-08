Subscribe
NFL

Patriots Sign OT Chukwuma Okorafor

CLNSBy 1 Min Read

The Patriots have made their initial out-of-house acquisition of the offseason, bringing in former Steelers offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor. In the latest episode of Patriots Daily, CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles analyzes the addition and explores what this depth piece could contribute to New England’s offensive line.

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy!

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.