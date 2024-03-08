Patriots Sign OT Chukwuma Okorafor

The Patriots have made their initial out-of-house acquisition of the offseason, bringing in former Steelers offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor. In the latest episode of Patriots Daily, CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles analyzes the addition and explores what this depth piece could contribute to New England’s offensive line.

I'd be surprised if Chuks Okorafor was signed to be a starting RT (I'd target Eluemunor if things fall through with Onwenu), but he could still have a role on game days The Steelers used Okorafor as an extra OL in heavy packages, which Alex Van Pelt used a ton in CLE. Mean dude. https://t.co/mIElwTyXFk pic.twitter.com/oYbT8X4KG0 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 7, 2024

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy!