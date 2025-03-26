Patriots Sign WR Stefon Diggs to a 3-year, $69M deal

Free-agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs has agreed to a three-year, $69 million contract with the New England Patriots, including $26 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

Diggs, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 last season against the Colts, is reportedly on track to return in time for Week 1 of the upcoming season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles, Mike Kadlick, Alex Barth, and Brian Hines go LIVE to react to the major signing and what it means for the Patriots’ offense heading into 2025.

Join Patriots Press Pass’ channel membership to get access to our BONUS content:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqX7G3pEDTseNxtoDU27PEg/join

Join our Discord Community: https://www.clnsmedia.com/discord

Patriots Daily Brought to you by….

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co

Take the guesswork out of buying NFL tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Terms apply. What time is it? Gametime!