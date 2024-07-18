Patriots Star Linebacker DISPUTES Contract Report

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg and Nick are back together to tackle a variety of topics, including the trade demand of Brandon Aiyuk and whether the Patriots should be interested, and some change to the Patriots front office. Plus, Matthew Judon responds to Greg’s report that Judon will not pla. All that, and much more!
0:00 – Greg Bedard Patriots podcast
1:13 – Mike’s reports
5:35 – Compensation concerns
7:26 – Free agency dynamics 9:36 – Charges dropped against Kayson Boutte
14:37 – Game Time App
16:24 – Patriots Front Office Updates
19:28 – Matt Groh Director of Player Personnel
21:35 – Totem pole structure
25:10 – Discussing Matthew Judon and his response to Greg’s report
29:23 – Responding to contract rumors
31:19 – Expectations for Judon
33:52 – Future of Judon’s contract
35:26 – Situation with Godchaux
