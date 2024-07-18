Patriots Star Linebacker DISPUTES Contract Report

Close Menu
On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg and Nick are back together to tackle a variety of topics, including the trade demand of Brandon Aiyuk and whether the Patriots should be interested, and some change to the Patriots front office. Plus, Matthew Judon responds to Greg’s report that Judon will not pla. All that, and much more!

 

 

0:00 – Greg Bedard Patriots podcast

1:13 – Mike’s reports

5:35 – Compensation concerns

7:26 – Free agency dynamics 9:36 – Charges dropped against Kayson Boutte

14:37 – Game Time App

16:24 – Patriots Front Office Updates

19:28 – Matt Groh Director of Player Personnel

21:35 – Totem pole structure

25:10 – Discussing Matthew Judon and his response to Greg’s report

29:23 – Responding to contract rumors

31:19 – Expectations for Judon

33:52 – Future of Judon’s contract

35:26 – Situation with Godchaux

 

