Exclusive Interview with WR Specialist Steph Brown

On this episode of the Patriots Daily podcast, Taylor Kyles is joined by wide receiver specialist Steph Brown. Brown formerly worked closely with new Patriots receivers Ja’lynn Polk and Javon Baker. Kyles and Brown discuss the potential of both Polk and Baker, their potential fit in New England, and more factors that will influence their NFL careers.

