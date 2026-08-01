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Patriots Still Shopping Kayshon Boutte – Will He Get Traded?

Taylor Kyles and Brian Hines discussed the future of Kayshon Boutte after it was reported that he requested a trade from the organization in April
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In the latest episode of Patriots Daily, Taylor Kyles and Brian Hines discussed the future of Kayshon Boutte after it was reported that he requested a trade from the organization in April. Will the LSU product be shipped out this season?

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/NPrSg3ZS6as

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