Patriots Still Very Unlikely to Make Postseason Despite Win Against Steelers

The Patriots beat the Steelers 17-14 on Sunday to get their first win of 2022 – and like I wrote after the game, the defense was solid, the offense was respectable, and they took advantage of their opponents mistakes like the Pats of old.

Despite grabbing a win against a relatively formidable AFC opponent, New England is still very unlikely to make the playoffs according to BetOnline.ag:

Odds to Make Playoffs – New England Patriots

Yes +185

No -225

Though it’s only been two weeks, the AFC playoff picture is shaping up to be a lot different than I expected it to. Here’s how I projected it in late July:

The AFC is loaded. They’re clearly the superior conference over the NFC – so the three Wild Card spots that’re up for grabs are going to be a tough bid. This is, of course, assuming the Bills win the East. Which they will. Trending How Will Patriots Look to Slow Down Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill? In fact, it wouldn’t shock me if the entire AFC West division made the postseason. The Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, and Raiders are all clearly playoff-caliber. Ultimately, Here’s how I see the AFC shaking out: 1 – Buffalo Bills 2 – Los Angeles Chargers 3 – Cincinnati Bengals 4 – Indianapolis Colts — 5 – Kansas City Chiefs 6 – Denver Broncos 7 – Cleveland Browns

I since changed my mind on Twitter during NFL Opening Night (see here), and am going to change it yet again. Here’s my new AFC Playoff Picture:

1 – Buffalo Bills

2 – Kansas City Chiefs

3 – Baltimore Ravens

4 – Indianapolis Colts

—

5 – Los Angeles Chargers

6 – Cincinnati Bengals

7 – Miami Dolphins

Some non-Patriots notes:

Putting another AFC East team as the 7-seed hurt, but Miami showed on Sunday that they have the firepower on offense to compete with anyone in the conference.

I also had a tough time putting the Colts here, but the AFC South is absolutely abysmal and Indy has by far the most talent in the division.

The Bills have the best chance to go undefeated since the 14-2 Colts – who handed the backend of their season away in 2009.

Cincy and Joe Burrow will find a way to bounce back.

The AFC conference is much much weaker than we thought it would be. If the Patriots continue to play complimentary football and improve week-by-week, it wouldn’t shock me if they’re able to sneak into the postseason. Keep it here on CLNSMedia.com for all the latest ahead of Pats/Ravens on Sunday!

