Patriots Suffer Calamity At Home | Patriots vs Chargers Postgame Show

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick react to New England's worst loss of the season
CLNS Media

The New England Patriots fell to the Los Angeles Chargers at home, 40-7. Just about nothing went right for Jerod Mayo’s team as the spotlight continues to shine on his future with the organization.

Join Mike Kadlick and Taylor Kyles as they bring you immediate postgame reaction from Gillette Stadium.

