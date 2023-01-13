Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo; Will Begin Interviews for New OC

The Patriots announced on Thursday evening that they are looking to extend Jerod Mayo long-term ] and begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator.

The release said: “The Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have begun contract extension discussions with Jerod Mayo that would keep him with the team long-term. In addition, the team will begin interviewing for offensive coordinator candidates beginning next week.”

CLNS Media’s Mike Kadlick and 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth react to the news on the latest episode of Patriots Beat!

