Patriots Top 5 Deepest Position Rooms on Roster | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick take a look at the Patriots Top 5 Deepest Position Rooms on the roster right now…So yes, A.J. Brown is not included in this ranking. The guys give their lists and take a deep look at each position room from Wide Receiver, Tight End, Offensive Tackle, EDGE Rusher, Quarterback to Interior Defensive Line. The guys break it all down.
0:00 – Welcome in
1:26 – Taylor’s Top 5 Deepest Positions Rooms
2:04 – Mike’s Top 5 Deepest Position Rooms
3:50 – Patriots WR Room
8:52 – Prizepicks
10:24 – Patriots TE Room
15:04 – Patriots OT Room
19:52 – Patriots EDGE Room
24:20 – Patriots QB Room
26:30 – Patriots IDL Room
28:40 – Wrapping up!
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