Patriots Top 5 Deepest Position Rooms on Roster | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick take a look at the Patriots Top 5 Deepest Position Rooms on the roster right now…So yes, A.J. Brown is not included in this ranking. The guys give their lists and take a deep look at each position room from Wide Receiver, Tight End, Offensive Tackle, EDGE Rusher, Quarterback to Interior Defensive Line. The guys break it all down.

0:00 – Welcome in

1:26 – Taylor’s Top 5 Deepest Positions Rooms

2:04 – Mike’s Top 5 Deepest Position Rooms

3:50 – Patriots WR Room

8:52 – Prizepicks

10:24 – Patriots TE Room

15:04 – Patriots OT Room

19:52 – Patriots EDGE Room

24:20 – Patriots QB Room

26:30 – Patriots IDL Room

28:40 – Wrapping up!

Patriots Daily on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5