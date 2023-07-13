Patriots Top 5 Players … To Contend This Year

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick dissect the current New England Patriots lineup, counting down their top 5 players. After a break, they discuss their top 5 players the Patriots need in order to contend this season. Greg concludes with his BSJ Member Question concerning the Collective Bargaining Agreement’s potential impact on Rhamondre Stevenson’s future contract extension.

Check Greg’s Coverage out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on BSJ’s annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.



EPISODE TIMELINE:

00:00 Intro

02:18 Top 5 Patriots players

4:07 #4

6:10 #3

9:52 #2

12:27 #1

15:34 5 Patriots players that need to prove themselves

19:11 #4

22:00 #3

24:52 #2

27:47 #1

31:00 Nick’s dream 33:20 BSJ Question

This episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles Podcast is brought to you by:

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network! Visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON to get up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in bonus bets! Take your first swing at betting MLB on FanDuel and get TEN TIMES your first bet amount in bonus bets – up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS – win or lose. 21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

Indeed. Start hiring NOW with a $75 SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/BEDARD !