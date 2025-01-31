Patriots Top Targets From Senior Bowl w/ Mike Giardi | Pats Interference

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi returns to the show to share his best offensive and defensive fits among all the prospects he saw at the Senior Bowl. The guys also cover the latest they’ve heard on Mike Vrabel’s impact, the Patriots’ changing coaching staff and finish with an early Super Bowl thought.

0:00 – Intro

2:57 – Biggest Senior Bowl Takeaways

5:20 – Impressions of New Patriots Hires

28:20 – Who’s Running the Front Office?

35:30 – Gametime

37:04 – Offensive Players to Watch

50:09 – PrizePicks

51:45 – Defensive Players to Watch

1:01:38 – Super Bowl Predictions

