Patriots Trade Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

The New England Patriots have agreed to send DE Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns for linebacker Mack Wilson, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Evan Lazar reacts to the trade and discusses what went wrong for Winovich in New England and what Wilson can bring to the Patriots defense.

Winovich was elected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He spent his first 3 seasons in New England, eventually falling out of favor with the coaching staff.

Wilson is a former fifth-round draft choice of the Browns back in 2019 after playing college ball at Alabama under Nick Saban.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

SUPPORT CLNS MEDIA’S SPONSOR CODA: With Coda, you can solve for just about anything. And right now you can get started having your team all working together on the same page for FREE! Head over to https://coda.io/garden to get started for FREE!