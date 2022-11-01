Patriots trade deadline and Pats-Jets film review

In a solo episode, Andrew hands out game balls from the Patriots’ 22-17 win at the Jets, explains how Bill Belichick broke Zach Wilson again, what to make of Mac Jones’ performance and why you should expect a quiet trade deadline from the Patriots.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:53 Patriots trade deadline

15:49 Bill Belichick broke Zach Wilson again

18:55 Rhamondre Stevenson has arrived

20:43 Bad O-Line game

22:12 What to make of Mac Jones’ performance

26:03 Game balls!

27:07 What would NFL films say

