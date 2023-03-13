    Subscribe
    Patriots Trade Jonnu Smith To Atlanta

    Jonnu Smith
    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 28: Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans tackles Jonnu Smith #81 of the New England Patriots in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

    Bill Belichick made his first big move of the offseason, dumping Tight End Jonnu Smith’s hefty contract in Atlanta for one seventh-round pick.

    Smith’s tenure in New England was a total letdown following his breakout 2020 season with the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots signed him to a 4 year, $50 million contract, hoping that him paired with Hunter Henry would become a feared TE duo. That did not happen, as Smith never eclipsed 300 yards in a single season.

    Now, the Patriots save about $4.4 million in cap space and gain a late round pick for their troubles.

    For Atlanta, a team with no immediate hopes of competing, they are banking on a Jonnu Smith/Arthur Smith reunion creating some magic once again. His contract will be reworked as well.

    Henry is a journalism student at Northeastern University covering the Celtics and Patriots for CLNS.

