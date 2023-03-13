Patriots Trade Jonnu Smith To Atlanta

Bill Belichick made his first big move of the offseason, dumping Tight End Jonnu Smith’s hefty contract in Atlanta for one seventh-round pick.
Smith’s tenure in New England was a total letdown following his breakout 2020 season with the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots signed him to a 4 year, $50 million contract, hoping that him paired with Hunter Henry would become a feared TE duo. That did not happen, as Smith never eclipsed 300 yards in a single season.
Now, the Patriots save about $4.4 million in cap space and gain a late round pick for their troubles.
The Falcons have three 7th round picks: 224, 225, and 245.
The Patriots previously didn't have a 7th-round pick.
— Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) March 13, 2023
For Atlanta, a team with no immediate hopes of competing, they are banking on a Jonnu Smith/Arthur Smith reunion creating some magic once again. His contract will be reworked as well.
Here's the real return on the Jonnu Smith trade for the #Patriots: https://t.co/oTTw9Tjo0h
— Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) March 13, 2023