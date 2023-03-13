Patriots Trade Jonnu Smith To Atlanta

Bill Belichick made his first big move of the offseason, dumping Tight End Jonnu Smith’s hefty contract in Atlanta for one seventh-round pick.

Smith’s tenure in New England was a total letdown following his breakout 2020 season with the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots signed him to a 4 year, $50 million contract, hoping that him paired with Hunter Henry would become a feared TE duo. That did not happen, as Smith never eclipsed 300 yards in a single season.

Now, the Patriots save about $4.4 million in cap space and gain a late round pick for their troubles.

The Falcons have three 7th round picks: 224, 225, and 245. The Patriots previously didn't have a 7th-round pick. — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) March 13, 2023

For Atlanta, a team with no immediate hopes of competing, they are banking on a Jonnu Smith/Arthur Smith reunion creating some magic once again. His contract will be reworked as well.