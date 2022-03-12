Patriots Trade Target: Panthers WR Robby Anderson

FOXBORO, MA — Should the Patriots consider trading for Panthers Wide Receiver Robby Anderson? Anderson’s name has been floated since Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal first reported that the Patriots and Panthers have discussed a trade.

The acquisition of Robby Anderson would likely mean the end of Nelson Agholor’s short tenure in New England. Evan Lazar discusses if this move would move the needle or not for the Patriots’ offense.

