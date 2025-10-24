Patriots trade targets, Pats-Browns preview and K’Lavon Chaisson interview | Pats Interference

NFL analyst Dan Pizzuta returns to the show to cover potential trade targets for the Patriots, who are reportedly inquiring about players to bolster their defense. Andrew and Dan also preview Sunday’s game against the Browns and make game picks. Later, Patriots outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson joins for a wild 4-minute drill.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
01:18 Updates from Foxborough
03:40 Welcome, Dan!
04:12 Drake Maye’s crazy numbers
07:05 Patriots offense
11:25 Should the Patriots make any moves at the trade deadline?
20:12 PrizePicks
21:45 Patriots offense vs Browns defense
37:26 Browns offense vs Patriots defense
51:01 Game picks
51:55 Storylines to watch from around the league
56:33 Thanks, Dan!
57:40 4-Minute drill with K’Lavon Chaisson
