Patriots trade targets, Pats-Browns preview and K’Lavon Chaisson interview | Pats Interference

NFL analyst Dan Pizzuta returns to the show to cover potential trade targets for the Patriots, who are reportedly inquiring about players to bolster their defense. Andrew and Dan also preview Sunday’s game against the Browns and make game picks. Later, Patriots outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson joins for a wild 4-minute drill.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:18 Updates from Foxborough

03:40 Welcome, Dan!

04:12 Drake Maye’s crazy numbers

07:05 Patriots offense

11:25 Should the Patriots make any moves at the trade deadline?

20:12 PrizePicks

21:45 Patriots offense vs Browns defense

37:26 Browns offense vs Patriots defense

51:01 Game picks

51:55 Storylines to watch from around the league

56:33 Thanks, Dan!

57:40 4-Minute drill with K’Lavon Chaisson

