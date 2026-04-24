Patriots Trade Up and Draft Caleb Lomu at No. 28 | LIVE Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick react to the Patriots drafting University of Utah OT Caleb Lomu with the 28th overall pick. New England traded picks 31 and 125 to the Bills for no. 28. The guys give their instant reaction to the pick, discuss what it means for the roster, and where this leaves the Patriots’ roster needs heading towards rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL draft tomorrow night.

Patriots Daily on CLNS is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in daily fantasy lineups when you play your first $5 lineup!