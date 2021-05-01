Patriots Trade Up in 2nd Round to Select Alabama DL Christian Barmore

New England sent picks 46, 122, and 139 to the Cincinnati Bengals for the Alabama defensive lineman.

The Patriots made a move early in Day 2 of the NFL Draft trading up from 46 to 38 to select defensive lineman Christian Barmore from Alabama.

In addition to the 46th pick the Patriots sent the Cincinnati Bengals two of their fourth-round picks to complete the deal.

More evidence that the Alabama-New England pipeline is stronger than ever. Barmore is the second Crimson Tide player off the board for the Patriots after they selected quarterback Mac Jones on Thursday night.

#Patriots draft target: Alabama IDL Christian Barmore. Barmore would bring +interior rush ability with upside, but don't love his fit (more on that later). First, the good. Barmore's go-to move is an arm over & its very effective. Also can snatch OLs & is effective on stunts. pic.twitter.com/YT3pYlJYPs — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 12, 2021

CLNS Media Patriots Insider Evan Lazar had Barmore as his first ranked interior lineman. Lazar wrote this about the Alabama prospect on his big board:

I’m significantly lower than most on Barmore’s fit for the Patriots, but there are things to like about his game. My hesitation with the Alabama defensive tackle is that he’s a boom-or-bust prospect whose preference is to fire off the ball to shoot gaps and rush the passer. Barmore is not a two-gapper against the run, and his best fit is as a penetrating three-technique. Even Nick Saban felt that way about Barmore, which is why he didn’t play every down for Alabama. Barmore’s get-off and upper-body power are flashy qualities if he can commit to playing with better pad level against the run. As we saw in the college football playoff, he can be a game-wrecker. In New England’s system, Barmore is likely a situational pass-rusher in Adam Butler’s old role. Is that worth a first-round pick? No, and it’s certainly not worth it at 15.



















Barmore gives the Patriots some much needed defensive line depth after losing Adam Butler to Miami in free agency. He can fill in as a situational pass-rusher and spell veterans Lawrence Guy and Henry Anderson. New England next selects at pick 96.