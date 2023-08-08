Observations from Day Twelve of Patriots Training Camp

The Patriots held their second consecutive padded practice today in their last session before Thursday’s preseason game against the Texans. Projected backups held what looked like a walkthrough to begin team periods, with the projected starters taking over for competitive drills. This indicates that Mac Jones and company likely won’t play against Houston.

Old friend Trey Flowers, who was signed this morning, didn’t see any action but was an onlooker during practice. Trent Brown was in the mix for the first time in a while after telling reporters yesterday that he’s being held out due to injury. It seemed like David Andrews, Jonathan Jones, and Matthew Slater were being given veteran days off since their absence from the team’s in-stadium practice, but Jones was the only one of that group missing in today’s session, so he could be dealing with an undisclosed injury. Rookie tight end Jeremy Lumpkin also shed his red non-contact jersey today.

Trending DeAndre Hopkins Picks Titans Over Patriots

ATTENDANCE

Physically Unable to Perform

RG Mike Onwenu (ankle)

ST Cody Davis (knee)

Non-Football Injury

OT Calvin Anderson (illness)

Missing/Did Not Participate

LG Cole Strange (left leg)

WR Ty Montgomery (left leg, considered day-to-day)

CB Jonathan Jones (unknown)

IOL Bill Murray (unknown)

Red Non-Contact Jersey (excluding QBs)

LB Marte Mapu (pectoral)

POSITIVE SHOWING FROM THE RECEIVING CORP

The Patriots offense has been inconsistent in team drills, due largely to a lack of starting-caliber line play, but the receivers have largely dominated 1-on-1 drills. The defense is at a slight disadvantage, as they wear paddle gloves that force them to cover with their feet instead of their hands, but New England’s receivers have won in convincing fashion on some reps and had strong finishes on others. The receiving corps’ success continued during a period held in the low Red Zone.

Demario Douglas remains undefeated in these sessions, beating Christian Gonzalez clean and completely turning Myles Bryant around on a double move. Douglas credited his coaches for emphasizing technique in his route stems which, along with his quickness and burst, have played a big factor in the rookie’s ability to consistently separate.

DeVante Parker has been the team’s best receiver by a wide margin, and he showed why on a high-point catch where Marcus Jones had perfect coverage, but lacked the size to make a play on the ball.

Kendrick Bourne and Jack Jones have faced off consistently in 1-on-1s, with Bourne typically getting the underhand. After having a pass broken up and dropping a deep shot yesterday, with the receiver went 2-0 on a pair of savvy reps.

Tyquan Thornton had one of his best days of camp today after seemingly being demoted, beating Christian Gonzalez on a rep where he caught a pass that was thrown behind him for a score. Thornton also went up for a high throw later during team drills and beat Ameer Speed during low Red Zone periods for a score.

Mike Gesicki had the play of practice, and potentially the new catch of camp, during a Red Zone period late in practice. With both Jabrill Peppers and Myles Bryant providing tight coverage, Mac Jones put the ball behind coverage to give his tight end a shot, and Gesicki extended for an unreal one-handed catch while keeping both feet in bounds in the back of the end zone. Gesicki had another spectacular one-hander along the boundary the other day, where Peppers was also in coverage. He’s starting to stack good days after a quiet start to camp.

OFFENSIVE LINE WOES CONTINUE (BUT DON’T PANIC QUITE YET)

There is reason to believe the Patriots offensive line will be better than what we’ve seen during camp once week 1 rolls around. Mike Onwenu has missed the entire offseason, David Andrews has been in and out, and the team is being very cautious with Cole Strange and Trent Brown. And while the right tackle spot is a big question mark, a coordinator of Bill O’Brien’s caliber can cover up one hole on the line.

That said, the depth options haven’t exactly inspired confidence at this point in camp. Once again, pressure impacted several plays during team drills which forced Mac Jones to move off of his spot, scramble, or throw seemingly premature check-downs.

1-on-1 pass rush drills weren’t much better. Though David Andrews had a convincing win against Christian Barmore, who’s on a hot streak, the defense clearly won the period. Keion White stood out with wins against fellow rookie Jake Andrews and pseudo-rookie Andrew Stueber. Davon Godchaux also beat Atonio Mafi clean.

Rookie offensive linemen struggling is far from the worst thing in the world, but at least one of these players could be asked to step up this season if Onwenu starts the season on PUP or another projected starter is forced to miss time.

I don’t want to be an alarmist, as the group still has a lot of learning and growing to do before the season opener. And as I said, most of these players likely won’t be starting anytime soon. But the consistent issues in the trenches can’t be ignored.

LEFTOVERS