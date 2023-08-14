Observations from Day 14 of Patriots Training Camp

The Patriots strapped on the pads for the 14th day of training camp and the final session before heading to Green Bay. There were no new absences or returns to report, though Trent Brown participated in his first padded practice of the summer. Mike Gesicki left early after injuring his arm during a tackling drill. He did not return. Anfernee Jennings, who was one of the best players on the field against Houston, left later in practice after injuring his hand/wrist area during a pass rush drill.

ATTENDANCE

Physically Unable to Perform

RG Mike Onwenu (ankle)

ST Cody Davis (knee)

DL Trey Flowers (unknown)

Non-Football Injury

OT Calvin Anderson (illness)

Missing/Did Not Participate

WR Ty Montgomery (left leg, considered day-to-day)

LG Cole Strange (left leg)

CB Jonathan Jones (unknown)

IOL Bill Murray (unknown)

RB Pierre Strong (unknown)

IOL Kody Russey (unknown)

Red Non-Contact Jersey (excluding QBs)

LB Marte Mapu (pectoral)

STRONG DAY FROM MAC JONES AND KENDRICK BOURNE

Bill O’Brien said a couple of weeks ago that consistency would determine who starts at quarterback for New England, noting that Mac Jones has done a “really good job” while taking the lion’s share of starter reps. Jones continues to live up to that standard and establish himself as the clear-cut starter, and today was another strong performance.

He had a pair of impressive sideline throws to JuJu Smith-Schuster, with one coming on a touch throw between the corner and safety in Cover 2 and the other being a drop in the bucket on a slot fade with Myles Bryant blanketing the receiver.

Jones had a couple of uncatchable fade attempts in scoring territory but also threw two touchdowns. One went to Red Zone savant Hunter Henry, who’s been nearly uncoverable in those situations during camp. The other, which was the highlight of practice, came on a one-handed grab from Kendrick Bourne in the back of the end zone to beat tight coverage from Bryant. Bourne had maybe his performance day of camp, catching several passes and getting a handoff on a reverse.

The offense started slowly during a two-minute drill due to a pair of miscues. Demario Douglas, who seemed to earn reps over JuJu Smith-Schuster for the first time in camp during that specific period, seemed to run the wrong route, and Jones’ pass was nearly intercepted by Marcus Jones. Douglas bounced back on the next play with a reception on an underneath throw. Marcus Jones later appeared to pick off what looked like a forced throw to DeVante Parker, though Parker may have wrestled it away before the corner was down.

Besides these misfires, the offense was humming and Jones was clearly in full command. The most impressive completions were a perfectly thrown slant to Bourne and a throw over the middle to Douglas, which Bourne highlighted as an impressive win by the rookie.

Kendrick Bourne on Demario Douglas' growth in camp: "Pop is doing really good, man. He's stepping up"

The offense scored on a well-executed pick play with Rhamondre Stevenson taking an underneath throw to the house.

Behind Jones, Malik Cunningham continues to mix in at quarterback with the projected starters, though he’s almost exclusively been a running threat in these reps.

Bailey Zappe continues to be solid, with his best throw of practice being another slant to Bourne, but he isn’t threatening Jones for the top job. He did have an interception on the day, but it was on a great read from Shaun Wade against a screen pass.

ROOKIES LINEMEN GO 2-FOR-3 ON PUNT RETURN ATTEMPTS

The Patriots continued their tradition of having rookie linemen field punts, with the team typically being rewarded with a shorter day or canceled practice. Today, it sounded like one less meeting was on the line.

Sidy Sow kicked things off with a muff, which Kendrick Bourne joked was due to a lack of sufficient athleticism, but Sow’s fellow first-years were able to step up.

Former rugby player Atonio Mafi and former tight end Keion White, who Jabrill Peppers called a “freak athlete” both fielded their punts cleanly. White made his rep look entirely too easy.

A fun way to end practice before the team jets off to Green Bay tomorrow afternoon.

THE PATRIOTS GET THEIR VETERAN RUNNING BACK

With Pierre Strong missing the past two practices, Ty Montgomery’s status still uncertain, and no clear backup for Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots have had a clear need at running back for quite some time.

It seems the team has finally addressed this hole in their roster, signing Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, per Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots are expected to sign former Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M after his successful FA visit earlier in camp. Some backfield help for NE and a new home for Zeke… who plans to rock his No. 15 from college.

Elliott may not be the perennial All-Pro he was at the height of his powers, but he’s a great option in short-yardage and low Red Zone situations, as well as a proven commodity as a pass protector.

Zeke Elliott's 12 rush TDs last season were tied with Nick Chubb and Josh Jacobs for the 4th-most among RB Not only is he a powerful runner with exceptional contact balance, but he never stops moving his feet. Also made defenders pay for taking bad angles in space

The Patriots will need to create a pair of roster spots to make room for Elliott and linebacker Carson Wells, who was signed this morning.

