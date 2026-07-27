Patriots Training Camp 3: Pace Slows in Walkthrough Practice

The Patriots held a walkthrough for their third training camp practice, with players once again in shorts and t-shirts, but no helmets for non-quarterbacks.

Here’s a look at New England’s attendance and what I noticed during the non-competitive session.

Attendance

Absent: None

Physically Unable to Perform: ED Harold Landry III, TE CJ Dippre

Non-Football Injury: RB Terrell Jennings, ST Brenden Schooler, ED Gabe Jacas

Injured Reserve: WR Jeremiah Webb, WR Jimmy Kibble, TE Julian Hill

Tweet of the Day

Drake Maye and A.J. Brown working on their chemistry as the #Patriots go through a walk though practice

–@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/6oz0QqwN26 — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) July 27, 2026

Mike Vrabel’s Top Quotes

On the injury waiver in Gabe Jacas’ contract: Well, I think the one thing is I am not going to talk about specific contracts or the details with the contract. The most important thing is that Gabe is here, that we are all on the same page and that we are excited to move forward with Gabe. We try to explain to him that again, with everything in this business, in professional sports, we have talked about that there is a professional side and there is a personal side. He had to deal with the professional side much earlier than some other players in their careers. So, we have maintained a personal relationship, and Smitty [Mike Smith] did the same thing as his position coach. He, by all accounts, has been working hard and is ready to go, and we will evaluate that here over the next couple of days and be able to acclimate him as quickly as possible.

On whether Jacas could miss the season: Again, I don’t want to say. Nothing is 100%. I don’t anticipate that whatsoever. I don’t. I am excited where he is at. I am excited that he wants to be here, he wants to get going, and he does not want to be on the field with the trainer, I will tell you that. He wants to get back out there, play ball and be the player that we drafted and wanted to be here.

On trade rumors surrounding Kayshon Boutte: I have a lot of respect for Kayshon, and we went through this last offseason. He had a great offseason, and he had a good training camp, and that played out during the season. He was a large part of our success, and his communication through this offseason with Todd [Downing] and myself, he is a pro. He understands what his job is, and he has gotten off to a good start. So, I have a lot of respect for him for the way that he has handled all these different situations, the conversations outside of here and the noise that does not affect his performance on the field.

On how Caleb Lomu is acclimating: Well, there are a lot of new things, a lot of firsts out there, and things that show up. Try to get him some jumbo tight end work, and he will play some tackle, he will play some guard. We are just going to look at some versatility and see where he fits and how he can help us, but there will be a lot of things that are going to be new to him and some techniques that are different and run schemes and pass protection. So, he is a willing participant, he is a willing learner. He learns quick. He usually does not make the same mistake twice.

On the status of A.J. Brown’s knee: There is, I mean, I think a lot of things get fabricated and people tell stories. We did not –what other teams think or thought. We are very confident in where he is at physically. He has done every single thing. Will he do every single thing? Nope. He will have time where me, Frank [Piraino], Jim [Whalen] or us as a group decide that, just like Morgan [Moses] yesterday, just like Reggie [Gilliam] yesterday, there will be things. But I think he has gotten off to a really good start, both mentally and physically, and acclimating himself to his team.

Notebook