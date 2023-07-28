Observations from Day Three of Patriots Training Camp

The Patriots graduated to shells on the third day of training camp while continuing to work exclusively in the Red Zone. Unlike the past two days, which began with conditioning, this session kicked off with walkthroughs where Bill O’Brien oversaw the starting offense while Bill Belichick was with the backup offense on the other side of the field. The defense was on the opposite field, seemingly separated by their run-oriented and pass-oriented groupings. Like yesterday, team drills were conducted in both the high and low Red Zone.
ATTENDANCE
Missing
- Ty Montgomery (left leg, considered day-to-day)
- Christian Barmore (excused for the birth of his child)
Physically Unable to Perform
- RG Mike Onwenu (ankle)
- ST Cody Davis (knee)
Non-Football Injury
- OT Calvin Anderson (illness)
Red Non-Contact Jersey (excluding QBs)
- Marte Mapu (pectoral)
MATTHEW JUDON AND RHAMONDRE STEVENSON SEE BIGGER WORKLOADS
Matthew Judon and Rhamondre Stevenson both saw an uptick in participation today after a quiet day two.
Is Matthew Judon in a HOLD IN?🤔
"They had contract negotiations talks in the offseason … my understanding is they did not go well." 😳@GregABedard and @NickCRadio discuss that and much more as they recap the first 2 days of #Patriots Training Camp!
📺:… pic.twitter.com/8KGTMk4ZT2
— Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) July 28, 2023
Despite reports that Judon’s lack of activity was due to a contract issue, the Pro Bowler clarified that it was for health and conditioning reasons while colorfully refusing comment on said his current deal. Though Judon still wasn’t a full participant, he did seem to pressure Mac Jones in team drills to help force a scramble.
Stevenson said there was no difference between today and yesterday in regard to his workload, though that didn’t seem to be the case on the field.
CORNERBACKS SHINE IN TEAM DRILLS
Jonathan and Marcus Jones may be undersized, but they stepped up big in Red Zone work against New England’s big-bodied receiving corp. Jones was consistently on the hip of his coverage assignments, highlighted by a pair of breakups against DeVante Parker where he dislodged passes at the last second. Jon Jones also seemed to throw off the timing on a corner route to Tyquan Thornton that landed yards from the receiver’s reach.
Marcus Jones also impressed in continued reps with the top cornerback trio, spending most of his time in the slot after being used almost exclusively outside in camp. Though he gave up a contested grab on a scramble drill against Parker, the versatile defender went up to knock away a jump ball intended for Hunter Henry later in team drills.
Rookie Christian Gonzalez keeps building on his outstanding start to training camp, plastering receivers and breaking up passes against Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne. The 1st-round pick has yet to look out of place in what could be one of the league’s best secondaries.
DEMARIO DOUGLAS POSTS BEST DAY OF CAMP
Bill Belichick was complimentary of 6th-round rookie Demario Douglas, who’s been involved with the top unit in camp
Noted Douglas’ intelligence and flexibility to play inside, outside, and return
Coach seems high on the work the entire #Patriots rookie class has put in thus far pic.twitter.com/jEwdXM30si
— Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) July 28, 2023
Bill Belichick had a lot of praise for his rookie class when speaking to the media. When I specifically asked about Demario Douglas, who’s seen consistent work with the top offense, Belichick praised the 6th-rounder’s intelligence and versatility to both return and play inside or outside offensively.
Right on cue, Douglas went on to have his best day of training camp thus far. In addition to several underneath grabs that showed his burst after the catch, Douglas elevated for a catch in the corner of the end zone against Jack Jones, who’s been dominant with the second-team defense. Though I couldn’t see if Douglas got both feet down, watching the 5’8″ receiver play big boy ball stood out. He’s also been squarely in the mix as a return man.
Don’t be surprised to see Douglas pop up in a number of different roles as a rookie.
LEFTOVERS
- Last season’s Patriots offense was plagued by self-inflicted mistakes and missed opportunities, so I found it notable that Mike Gesicki mentioned the offense has yet to be flagged in training camp while praising the unit’s discipline.
- Mac Jones’ ball placement seemed off at times yesterday, which could be attributed to players still getting on the same page in a new scheme, but I thought he rebounded well today. He was just throwing into suffocating coverage.
- Hunter Henry has been by far the offense’s most consistent receiver as a jump-ball and middle-of-the-field target. He started 7-on-7 drills by climbing the ladder for a high-point grab in the end zone with Adrian Phillips providing tight coverage
- Tyquan Thornton seems unphased by not recording a catch through three training camp practices, saying he’s put in good reps despite a lack of targets. When I asked what he’s working on in Red Zone drills, where he has fewer chances to show off his signature speed, Thornton alluded to making contested catches in tight spaces.
- Conor McDermott was a fixture at right tackle ahead of Riley Reiff, but I wouldn’t put too much stock in that at this stage. Atonio Mafi also saw reps at right guard, though Bill Murray continued to be the top option.
- When I asked Riley Reiff about facing Matt Judon and Josh Uche in practice, he called it “awesome,” calling them “great rushers and “great dudes.” He also cited how helpful they are in helping the veteran hone his craft, like opening his hip too early. Reiff also acknowledged he’s got a lot to clean up, as does any player at this point in the offseason.
- Chris Board lined up as the sole linebacker in a package with the team’s starting defensive backs, indicating he could have a role in sub packages.
- The team practiced throwing and catching with wet footballs while defenders worked on pursuit after the catch. Marcus Jones, Jack Jones, and Myles Bryant saw reps with the receivers, which they’ve done at other points in camp as well. Thornton and Marcus Jones recorded drops.
- Left-footed punter Corliss Waitman and Nick Folk rotated on kickoff, with Waitman showing significantly more power than the 16-year veteran.
- Matt Sokol saw reps with the top offense. He’s had an impressive start to training camp and has been a favorite target of Bailey Zappe.
- Bill Belichick told reporters Cole Strange has had a “great offseason.”