Observations from Day Three of Patriots Training Camp

The Patriots graduated to shells on the third day of training camp while continuing to work exclusively in the Red Zone. Unlike the past two days, which began with conditioning, this session kicked off with walkthroughs where Bill O’Brien oversaw the starting offense while Bill Belichick was with the backup offense on the other side of the field. The defense was on the opposite field, seemingly separated by their run-oriented and pass-oriented groupings. Like yesterday, team drills were conducted in both the high and low Red Zone.

ATTENDANCE

Missing

Ty Montgomery (left leg, considered day-to-day)

Christian Barmore (excused for the birth of his child)

Physically Unable to Perform

RG Mike Onwenu (ankle)

ST Cody Davis (knee)

Non-Football Injury

OT Calvin Anderson (illness)

Red Non-Contact Jersey (excluding QBs)

Marte Mapu (pectoral)

MATTHEW JUDON AND RHAMONDRE STEVENSON SEE BIGGER WORKLOADS

Matthew Judon and Rhamondre Stevenson both saw an uptick in participation today after a quiet day two.

Despite reports that Judon’s lack of activity was due to a contract issue, the Pro Bowler clarified that it was for health and conditioning reasons while colorfully refusing comment on said his current deal. Though Judon still wasn’t a full participant, he did seem to pressure Mac Jones in team drills to help force a scramble.

Stevenson said there was no difference between today and yesterday in regard to his workload, though that didn’t seem to be the case on the field.

CORNERBACKS SHINE IN TEAM DRILLS

Jonathan and Marcus Jones may be undersized, but they stepped up big in Red Zone work against New England’s big-bodied receiving corp. Jones was consistently on the hip of his coverage assignments, highlighted by a pair of breakups against DeVante Parker where he dislodged passes at the last second. Jon Jones also seemed to throw off the timing on a corner route to Tyquan Thornton that landed yards from the receiver’s reach.

Marcus Jones also impressed in continued reps with the top cornerback trio, spending most of his time in the slot after being used almost exclusively outside in camp. Though he gave up a contested grab on a scramble drill against Parker, the versatile defender went up to knock away a jump ball intended for Hunter Henry later in team drills.

Rookie Christian Gonzalez keeps building on his outstanding start to training camp, plastering receivers and breaking up passes against Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne. The 1st-round pick has yet to look out of place in what could be one of the league’s best secondaries.

DEMARIO DOUGLAS POSTS BEST DAY OF CAMP

Bill Belichick was complimentary of 6th-round rookie Demario Douglas, who’s been involved with the top unit in camp Noted Douglas’ intelligence and flexibility to play inside, outside, and return Coach seems high on the work the entire #Patriots rookie class has put in thus far pic.twitter.com/jEwdXM30si — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) July 28, 2023

Bill Belichick had a lot of praise for his rookie class when speaking to the media. When I specifically asked about Demario Douglas, who’s seen consistent work with the top offense, Belichick praised the 6th-rounder’s intelligence and versatility to both return and play inside or outside offensively.

Right on cue, Douglas went on to have his best day of training camp thus far. In addition to several underneath grabs that showed his burst after the catch, Douglas elevated for a catch in the corner of the end zone against Jack Jones, who’s been dominant with the second-team defense. Though I couldn’t see if Douglas got both feet down, watching the 5’8″ receiver play big boy ball stood out. He’s also been squarely in the mix as a return man.

Don’t be surprised to see Douglas pop up in a number of different roles as a rookie.

LEFTOVERS