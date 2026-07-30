Patriots Training Camp 5: A.J. Brown Thrives in Red Zone Practice

The Patriots inched closer to real football with their first padded practice. Today’s session introduced 1-on-1s and red zone possessions, making it the most competitive practice this summer.

Here’s a look at New England’s attendance, Mike Vrabel’s top quotes, and what I noticed during a rainy day in Foxborough.

Attendance

Absent: CB Carlton Davis III, CB Brandon Crossley

Physically Unable to Perform: ED Harold Landry III, TE CJ Dippre

Non-Football Injury: ED Gabe Jacas, ST Brenden Schooler, RB Terrell Jennings

Injured Reserve: WR Jeremiah Webb, WR Jimmy Kibble, TE Julian Hill

Tweet of the Day

Kyle Williams with a catch from Drake Maye in drills The 2nd-year #Patriots WR had two TDs today after a slow start to camp https://t.co/vqnCUvsFSi pic.twitter.com/1625XylpmQ — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) July 30, 2026

Mike Vrabel’s Top Quotes

On Christian Gonzalez’s status and how he’s looked in camp: I don’t think his participation is going to change. I haven’t heard anything. I thought he has come out and looked good, looked exactly how we would expect him to look and came in ready to go. Executing the multiple coverages, and when he is in match, he has been close to his guy. I think the one thing we’ve tried to challenge him on is some of the other opportunities where he can go and use his athleticism, his speed, his length and his instincts to go make plays. There’s going to be times where he’s going to be matched up, and there’s going to be times where he’s going to have other opportunities. Some of that has shown up early on in camp, and hopefully that continues.

On what he’s seen from the rookie class: I think that it’s a learning curve for these guys. I think that the spring is one thing, and then getting to training camp is something completely different. I think they try to improve, they try to learn. Caleb [Lomu], playing O-line in this league and doing those things is a new experience. There are new techniques. It’s a much different line of scrimmage, I would say, than college football. So, he rarely makes the same mistake twice. He practices hard. He tries to learn. He tries to fix mistakes. Eli [Raridon]’s learning and figuring this game out, and I think he can find a way to help us, and I can go down the line. As I said, I mentioned Gabe earlier. He wants to be out there as soon as he possibly can, and I told everybody this and I told Gabe this, that there’d be a return to play when he got back. So, he’s attentive in meetings, and he’s watching practice. He came in on his off day and met with Smitty [Mike Smith] and did all those things that he needed to do.

On the offense’s pre-snap operation: I think it’s good. I mean, you want to compare last year, it’s probably better. I don’t know. We talk about our overall tempo of practice. I think the tempo, the speed and the urgency, I think is good. I think the execution, what I told the team, what I told the offense, I think the execution has to be better. I think it will be better. But overall, I think that we’re moving with a pace that I think can help us. We try to work with a play clock, and we try to get to the line of scrimmage, and whether we huddle, we don’t huddle, and allow Drake to get us in a good call. I think all those things are good, and we’ll continue to build and work with that, and it could always be better. But being able to play with a tempo, whether we huddle or not, is something that’s critical.

On Caleb Lomu’s role as a jumbo tight end: I think what their skill type may be, whether the further away you get from the ball, or being able to work in space, or some of those blocks out on the edge, and how that translates. It’s usually a tackle. If you look at the open side of the play, whatever they may do, just kind of pretend that they’re the tight end and see how that translates. So, we’ll work some other guys through and continue to look at that. But we wanted to try to give him a role early on or give him an opportunity to have a role early on, and we’ll see where that develops. He’ll be in there sometimes, and when Morgan [Moses] isn’t out there, and then some other guys will.

On the Patriots’ wide receiver depth: Well, I love having depth, but I would say that we’re always going to try to look to improve, whether that’s by adding draft capital, obtaining a player or keeping the guys we have. We want to try to provide competition throughout the roster at each position. I think that’s something that’s critical. I think that’s what good teams do every year, year in and year out, that they’re making the roster as competitive as possible. So that those position battles, who’s the sixth lineman, who’s the fifth, sixth receiver, who’s the fourth tight end, all these things, you want to be as competitive as possible. That’s something that I have always — I was a part of it as a player, and I think that’s important to do here in training camp.

Notebook