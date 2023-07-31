Observations from Day Five of Patriots Training Camp

The Patriots threw on pads for the first time in their offseason program, inching a step closer to, as players have been putting it, “real football.” Bill Belichick mentioned an emphasis on the run game, power rushes, and jamming receivers when speaking, which showed in a team drill-heavy practice. Kayshon Boutte returned to the field after missing yesterday’s session, while Terez Hall was a new absence. Matthew Judon, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Trent Brown did not participate in team drills, which seemingly had more to do with conditioning and maintenance than anything injury-related.

ATTENDANCE

Missing

WR Ty Montgomery (left leg, considered day-to-day)

OL Jake Andrews (unknown)

LB Terez Hall (unknown)

Physically Unable to Perform

RG Mike Onwenu (ankle)

ST Cody Davis (knee)

Non-Football Injury

OT Calvin Anderson (illness)

Red Non-Contact Jersey (excluding QBs)

LB Marte Mapu (pectoral)

INJURIES HEADLINE THE DAY

An increase in physicality led to an uptick in injuries, with several Patriots players getting banged up on the day. Cole Strange was the first player to go down after getting tangled up with Lawrence Guy. Trainers took a look at his left leg and the guard walked to the training area under his own power for further evaluation. Strange seemed to avoid major injury after going through a gauntlet of different drills to test his mobility and heading back to the sidelines later in practice.

Scotty Washington, Chasen Hines, Brad Hawkins, and Jalen Hurd also spent time with trainers during practice, while Bill Murray was shaken up on the last rep of the day but ran hills right after.

Bill Belichick huddled up all the players and staff at one point in practice, which players said was to emphasize taking care of each other and staying on their feet to avoid injury.

ROOKIE GAINING GROUND IN PUNTER COMPETITION

Not only was Bryce Baringer the best punter on the field, I thought he was the player of the day.

Another team punt period. Hang times… Baringer:

4.84

5.02*

5.00

4.82* Waitman:

4.22

4.28

4.44 *Muffed, one by Marcus Jones and one by Myles Bryant — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) July 31, 2023

Baringer has been squarely in competition with veteran Corliss Waitman, but this was the first time we really saw the rookie separate himself. The ball was exploding off of Baringer’s foot in tight, controlled spirals, with nearly all of the kicks hanging for at least five seconds. He was also behind a pair of muffs by top returner Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant.

Special teams don’t usually grab headlines, but it was impossible not to notice Baringer’s efforts today

DEMARIO DOUGLAS STACKING GOOD DAYS

Demario Douglas continues to work with Mac Jones, and he’s being used in interesting ways. His short-area quickness pops in his route running, which showed on a rep where he beat Marcus Jones but was overthrown by Bailey Zappe.

Douglas also had a high-effort block during a screen drill that you don’t typically see from undersized players. Jabrill Peppers told reporters that players are noticing Douglas’ flashes as well, saying “What’s surprised me the most is his physicality. He’s a small guy but he’s tough as nails. I think that will bode well for him.”

