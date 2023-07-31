Observations from Day Five of Patriots Training Camp

The Patriots threw on pads for the first time in their offseason program, inching a step closer to, as players have been putting it, “real football.” Bill Belichick mentioned an emphasis on the run game, power rushes, and jamming receivers when speaking, which showed in a team drill-heavy practice. Kayshon Boutte returned to the field after missing yesterday’s session, while Terez Hall was a new absence. Matthew Judon, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Trent Brown did not participate in team drills, which seemingly had more to do with conditioning and maintenance than anything injury-related.
ATTENDANCE
Missing
- WR Ty Montgomery (left leg, considered day-to-day)
- OL Jake Andrews (unknown)
- LB Terez Hall (unknown)
Physically Unable to Perform
- RG Mike Onwenu (ankle)
- ST Cody Davis (knee)
Non-Football Injury
- OT Calvin Anderson (illness)
Red Non-Contact Jersey (excluding QBs)
- LB Marte Mapu (pectoral)
INJURIES HEADLINE THE DAY
An increase in physicality led to an uptick in injuries, with several Patriots players getting banged up on the day. Cole Strange was the first player to go down after getting tangled up with Lawrence Guy. Trainers took a look at his left leg and the guard walked to the training area under his own power for further evaluation. Strange seemed to avoid major injury after going through a gauntlet of different drills to test his mobility and heading back to the sidelines later in practice.
Scotty Washington, Chasen Hines, Brad Hawkins, and Jalen Hurd also spent time with trainers during practice, while Bill Murray was shaken up on the last rep of the day but ran hills right after.
Bill Belichick huddled up all the players and staff at one point in practice, which players said was to emphasize taking care of each other and staying on their feet to avoid injury.
ROOKIE GAINING GROUND IN PUNTER COMPETITION
Not only was Bryce Baringer the best punter on the field, I thought he was the player of the day.
Another team punt period. Hang times…
Baringer:
4.84
5.02*
5.00
4.82*
Waitman:
4.22
4.28
4.44
*Muffed, one by Marcus Jones and one by Myles Bryant
— Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) July 31, 2023
Baringer has been squarely in competition with veteran Corliss Waitman, but this was the first time we really saw the rookie separate himself. The ball was exploding off of Baringer’s foot in tight, controlled spirals, with nearly all of the kicks hanging for at least five seconds. He was also behind a pair of muffs by top returner Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant.
Special teams don’t usually grab headlines, but it was impossible not to notice Baringer’s efforts today
DEMARIO DOUGLAS STACKING GOOD DAYS
Demario Douglas continues to work with Mac Jones, and he’s being used in interesting ways. His short-area quickness pops in his route running, which showed on a rep where he beat Marcus Jones but was overthrown by Bailey Zappe.
Douglas also had a high-effort block during a screen drill that you don’t typically see from undersized players. Jabrill Peppers told reporters that players are noticing Douglas’ flashes as well, saying “What’s surprised me the most is his physicality. He’s a small guy but he’s tough as nails. I think that will bode well for him.”
LEFTOVERS
- The Patriots’ quarterbacks used their cadence to force a handful of defensive penalties earlier in the offseason, and we saw that continue in today’s practice. Mac Jones got Deatrich Wise to jump offsides during one team period, then Bailey Zappe got Sam Roberts to jump on the next series. With the offense’s emphasis on pace the past few practices, don’t be surprised if these glimpses lead to free plays during the season.
- Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant received praise from coaches for blowing up plays in the aforementioned screen drill.
- Linebacker Jahlani Tavai lined up at fullback during goal line drills. Jabrill Peppers and Davon Godchaux beamed when asked about the wrinkle, with Godchaux joking that he looks forward to the chance to hit his fellow defender.
- Kevin Harris and Keion White saw heavy workloads with Rhamondre Stevenson and Matt Judon not really participating. Riley Reiff slid in for Trent Brown at left tackle for the same reason, while Atonio Mafi stepped in for Cole Strange.
- Rookie Isaiah Bolden smothered Tyquan Thornton on a fade thrown by Bailey Zappe. Bolden seems to have jumped Shaun Wade on the depth chart.
- Kayshon Boutte worked with Mac Jones during what appeared to be Red Zone install for the first time in training camp.