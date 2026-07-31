Patriots Training Camp 6: Drake Maye Nearly Perfect in Red Zone-Heavy Practice

The Patriots held another padded practice for their sixth day of OTAs. Red zone possessions remained the primary focus, with the team working on 1-on-1, 7-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills. The offense got some breathing room during one period that began at midfield.

Here’s a look at New England’s attendance and what I noticed during a cloudy day in Foxborough.

Attendance

Absent: CB Carlton Davis III, DI Christian Barmore

Limited: RT Morgan Moses, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker

Physically Unable to Perform: ED Harold Landry III, TE CJ Dippre

Non-Football Injury: ED Gabe Jacas, ST Brenden Schooler, RB Terrell Jennings

Injured Reserve: WR Jeremiah Webb, WR Jimmy Kibble, TE Julian Hill

Tweet of the Day

Drake Maye throwing to A.J. Brown during red zone drills

–@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/YSHIrveSJ0 — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) July 31, 2026

Notebook