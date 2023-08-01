Observations from Day Six of Patriots Training Camp

The Patriots spent the sixth day of training camp in shells after introducing pads yesterday. Though the team conducted several team drills, the pace was noticeably slower. Rookie offensive lineman Jake Andrews returned after missing the past two practices for unknown reasons, and Cole Strange was present after getting tangled up with Lawrence Guy yesterday but did not participate. Trent Brown was also at practice but did not participate for what seems to be management reasons. Matt Judon and Rhamondre Stevenson were consistently involved in competitive drills after limited or non-participation in the past few practices.

ATTENDANCE

Missing

WR Ty Montgomery (left leg, considered day-to-day)

WR Jalen Hurd (unknown)

OL Chasen Hines (unknown)

LB Terez Hall (unknown)

SAF Brad Hawkins (unknown)

Physically Unable to Perform

RG Mike Onwenu (ankle)

ST Cody Davis (knee)

Non-Football Injury

OT Calvin Anderson (illness)

Red Non-Contact Jersey (excluding QBs)

LB Marte Mapu (pectoral)

OFFENSE STRUGGLES IN SPACE BUT THRIVES IN THE RED ZONE

Throughout training camp, the Patriots’ offense has typically struggled in the Red Zone while thriving in space. But today, we saw that script flipped.

Early during 7-on-7 drills, Mac Jones missed Marcus Bryant lurking in an underneath zone and should’ve been intercepted on a throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Jones bounced back in 11-on-11’s with a beautiful completion to DeVante Parker where Christian Gonzalez provided tight coverage along the sideline. But this highlight was followed by multiple would-be sacks and a couple of missed opportunities. One of these was a throw to Mike Gesicki on a crosser that seemed late and behind the tight end, allowing Mack Wilson to extend for an impressive pass breakup. The other was an overthrow on a deep shot to Kendrick Bourne, who managed to get behind the defense for what would’ve been a long touchdown. Still, it was good seeing Jones push the ball downfield during a session that mostly featured short completions.

Jones finished the day on a high note, though, delivering touchdowns to Rhamondre Stevenson in the flat and Hunter Henry over the middle during low Red Zone work.

DISRUPTIVE DAY FOR THE DEFENSE

In addition to a fierce pass rush, the Patriots defense made several impact plays in today’s practice.

Jack Jones has impressed nearly every day of practice, and he continued his hot streak with a pass deflection while working across from Christian Gonzalez. He’s recorded a breakup in nearly every practice.

Marcus Bryant blew up a screen early in practice and later provided tight coverage against Anthony Firkser on a pass breakup near the boundary.

In addition to his aforementioned breakup against Gesicki, Mack Wilson broke up a Bailey Zappe pass in the low Red Zone.

I also had Marte Mapu, Matt Judon, and Jahlani Tavai with tackles for loss on run plays.

