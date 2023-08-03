Observations from Day Eight of Patriots Training Camp

The Patriots’ eighth training camp practice was their third session in pads, and the intensity seemed to ramp up with players tackling to the ground for the first time. Matt Judon and Trent Brown were present without pads early in practice but once again did not participate. Tyquan Thorton seemed ready to work, as he took the field in full pads, but left the field after stretches. Cole Strange and Ty Montgomery made appearances late in practice but were just spectators. Jeremy Lumpkin donned a red non-contact jersey for the first time this offseason.
ATTENDANCE
Physically Unable to Perform
- RG Mike Onwenu (ankle)
- ST Cody Davis (knee)
Non-Football Injury
- OT Calvin Anderson (illness)
Missing/Did Not Participate
- ED Matthew Judon (unknown)
- LT Trent Brown (unknown)
- LG Cole Strange (left leg)
- WR Ty Montgomery (left leg, considered day-to-day)
- LB Terez Hall (unknown)
Red Non-Contact Jersey (excluding QBs)
- LB Marte Mapu (pectoral)
- TE Jeremy Lumpkin (unknown)
COMPETITIVE SESSION WITH AN INTERESTING WRINKLE
Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe’s supporting casts have been pretty consistent throughout training camp. Today, however, we saw Jones face his usual defense behind his usual offensive line while throwing to projected depth receivers in Demario Douglas, Tre Nixon, Anthony Firkser, and Kayshon Boutte. Zappe worked with the projected backup offensive line while throwing to veterans DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, and Hunter Henry.
The operation was understandably less smooth than it was yesterday for Jones and crew. This was highlighted by an uncharacteristic throw into traffic that should’ve been intercepted (defenders were wearing mitts to prevent grabbing) and a Kyle Dugger pick where Nixon seemed to stop his route prematurely. On the bright side, Jones made his best throw of camp on a corner route that he dropped in the bucket to Nixon.
Though Zappe wasn’t throwing against the toughest of defenses, he seemed to run the offense well and had a well-placed throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster away from coverage.
Though Jones looked better with his full arsenal during Red Zone work, the defense gave the offense more resistance than we saw yesterday. Kendrick Bourne made an impressive toe-tapping catch at the one-yard line on a well-placed throw, but Christian Gonzalez tripped and should’ve broken it up. The offense followed this with a touchdown to Smith-Schuster on a play to the one Malcolm Bulter intercepted in Super Bowl XLIX. But the defense bounced back, with Gonzalez blowing up a screen to Smith-Schuster and Jonathan Jones making his third breakup on a DeVante Parker jump ball since the start of camp.
Zappe was mostly solid in scoring territory, with his best throw being a pretty completion to Kayshon Boutte in the back of the end zone where the receiver showed good awareness and body control. On the downside, Zappe also had a bad interception where Demario Douglas beat his defender on a slant, but Adrian Phillips was waiting over the middle and Zappe’s pass hit him between the numbers.
DEMARIO “POP” DOUGLAS LIVES UP TO HIS NAME
Demario Douglas just keeps stacking good days, and he’s looked dominant in 1-on-1 drills. Marcus Jones is an athletic and sticky cover corner, but he hasn’t been able to keep up with Douglas, who holds a convincing 5-0 edge over the past two days.
Douglas was also the best player by far when the team went through tackling drills, going untouched on each of his opportunities and shaking Quandre Mosley to the ground.
Douglas is still behind some well-established veterans, specifically top slot option JuJu Smith-Schuster, but his versatility will lead to opportunities if he keeps making an impact on the practice field.
LEFTOVERS
- Hunter Henry and Mac Jones looked excellent in 1-on-1 drills, with Henry winning at the top of his routes and Jones putting passes away from coverage. Looks like the dynamic duo is back.
- After giving up a catch to Kendrick Bourne on a quick out during 11-on-11s, Jack Jones was visibly angry and left the practice field. He returned later in practice, spoke to director of player personnel Matt Groh and veteran Jabrill Peppers, then watched the rest of practice from the sidelines. A situation to monitor.
- Kayshon Boutte and Kendrick Bourne are beginning to emerge. In addition to his touchdown catch in Red Zone work, Boutte has beaten Christian Gonzalez on consecutive days in 1-on-1 drills and beat Jonathan Jones at one point yesterday. Bourne is 4-0 in these drills and is beginning to show up in competitive drills after being silent for most of camp.
- Isaiah Bolden lined up opposite Christian Gonzalez during a full-speed two-minute session at the end of practice with Jack Jones not participating.
- Bryce Baringer looked great in a drill where he seemed to be pinning returners inside the five-yard line. Directional punting was reportedly an area where the rookie needed improvement coming out of Michigan State.
- Rookie special teamer/corner Ameer Speed got a lot of reps at personal protector today. He’s also seen time at safety the past couple of days.
- WR Thyrick Pitts has switched from #13 to #67, which makes sense given his rookie status.
- Julian Edelman was in attendance today, staying late to sign autographs and speaking to the media after practice.
- Edelman provided great perspective when asked about what he’s seen from Mac Jones, saying “I’ve seen all good things. I mean, what people don’t realize, in this part of training camp, it’s not always drawn up to look like it should be a great play. A lot of times they’re testing guys, and the defense has multiple different looks, and the offense isn’t game-planning for certain looks. So you go in for controlled chaos. You kind of want to see how guys react to certain looks and things. So it’s pretty good. And I’m excited to see him continue to work with Billy [O’Brien].”