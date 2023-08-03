Observations from Day Eight of Patriots Training Camp

The Patriots’ eighth training camp practice was their third session in pads, and the intensity seemed to ramp up with players tackling to the ground for the first time. Matt Judon and Trent Brown were present without pads early in practice but once again did not participate. Tyquan Thorton seemed ready to work, as he took the field in full pads, but left the field after stretches. Cole Strange and Ty Montgomery made appearances late in practice but were just spectators. Jeremy Lumpkin donned a red non-contact jersey for the first time this offseason.

ATTENDANCE

Physically Unable to Perform

RG Mike Onwenu (ankle)

ST Cody Davis (knee)

Non-Football Injury

OT Calvin Anderson (illness)

Missing/Did Not Participate

ED Matthew Judon (unknown)

LT Trent Brown (unknown)

LG Cole Strange (left leg)

WR Ty Montgomery (left leg, considered day-to-day)

LB Terez Hall (unknown)

Red Non-Contact Jersey (excluding QBs)

LB Marte Mapu (pectoral)

TE Jeremy Lumpkin (unknown)

COMPETITIVE SESSION WITH AN INTERESTING WRINKLE

Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe’s supporting casts have been pretty consistent throughout training camp. Today, however, we saw Jones face his usual defense behind his usual offensive line while throwing to projected depth receivers in Demario Douglas, Tre Nixon, Anthony Firkser, and Kayshon Boutte. Zappe worked with the projected backup offensive line while throwing to veterans DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, and Hunter Henry.

The operation was understandably less smooth than it was yesterday for Jones and crew. This was highlighted by an uncharacteristic throw into traffic that should’ve been intercepted (defenders were wearing mitts to prevent grabbing) and a Kyle Dugger pick where Nixon seemed to stop his route prematurely. On the bright side, Jones made his best throw of camp on a corner route that he dropped in the bucket to Nixon.

Though Zappe wasn’t throwing against the toughest of defenses, he seemed to run the offense well and had a well-placed throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster away from coverage.

Though Jones looked better with his full arsenal during Red Zone work, the defense gave the offense more resistance than we saw yesterday. Kendrick Bourne made an impressive toe-tapping catch at the one-yard line on a well-placed throw, but Christian Gonzalez tripped and should’ve broken it up. The offense followed this with a touchdown to Smith-Schuster on a play to the one Malcolm Bulter intercepted in Super Bowl XLIX. But the defense bounced back, with Gonzalez blowing up a screen to Smith-Schuster and Jonathan Jones making his third breakup on a DeVante Parker jump ball since the start of camp.

Zappe was mostly solid in scoring territory, with his best throw being a pretty completion to Kayshon Boutte in the back of the end zone where the receiver showed good awareness and body control. On the downside, Zappe also had a bad interception where Demario Douglas beat his defender on a slant, but Adrian Phillips was waiting over the middle and Zappe’s pass hit him between the numbers.

DEMARIO “POP” DOUGLAS LIVES UP TO HIS NAME

Demario Douglas just keeps stacking good days, and he’s looked dominant in 1-on-1 drills. Marcus Jones is an athletic and sticky cover corner, but he hasn’t been able to keep up with Douglas, who holds a convincing 5-0 edge over the past two days.

Douglas was also the best player by far when the team went through tackling drills, going untouched on each of his opportunities and shaking Quandre Mosley to the ground.

Douglas is still behind some well-established veterans, specifically top slot option JuJu Smith-Schuster, but his versatility will lead to opportunities if he keeps making an impact on the practice field.

LEFTOVERS