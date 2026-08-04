Patriots Training Camp 9: Big Day for Big-Bodied Targets

The Patriots returned to their standard practice fields for their ninth training camp practice and fifth in pads. The main areas of focus were full-field drives, including exotic third-down pressure looks and blitzes, and end-of-half situations, which the team introduced for the first time this summer.

Here’s a look at New England’s attendance, Mike Vrabel’s top quotes, and what I noticed on a sunny day in Foxborough.

Attendance

Absent: CB Carlton Davis III, G Caedan Wallace, FB Reggie Gilliam, FB Jack Westover, WR Cameron Dorner

Physically Unable to Perform: ED Harold Landry III, TE CJ Dippre

Non-Football Injury: ST Brenden Schooler

Injured Reserve: WR Jeremiah Webb, WR Jimmy Kibble, TE Julian Hill

Tweet of the Day

Drake Maye throwing BOMBS to A.J. Brown at #Patriots training camp

–@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/hG0D3oh7O7 — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) August 4, 2026

Mike Vrabel’s Top Quotes

On what he’s seen from Gabe Jacas: We’ve got some time to make up. We’ve got to make up for lost time, I think, a little bit with Gabe. I’d say he’s working hard. I think he’s into it. He’s trying to learn, he’s focused. A lot of these things are new for him, and I think he has done a good job of controlling what he can control. I see him in there meeting with Smitty [Mike Smith] a lot – and again, there’s a return to play. He’ll have a few more reps than he did yesterday and – these situations he has to just understand, and it’s good to see him get acclimated to the special team stuff. So, I think it’s going well. I think we’re off to a good start, and hopefully he can continue to keep adding things and figure out where he can help us defensively and really, special teams.

On the team’s guard depth: I mean, I think that there’s — whether we have injuries or things, but I think that guys are working in there. James [Hudson] is getting some reps inside there, and there will be a time where you guys will see Caleb [Lomu] work in there. So, we’re just looking to find the best combination of guys for the season. So, I think we’re okay. I think the depth could always be better at every position, just to continue to build competition and finding the right mix of guys that are going to help us for this year.

On DeMario Douglas’ involvement: Yeah, I think that Pop was — I think the most impressive thing was that he was ready, whether he got 12 snaps or he got 30 snaps. I think some of his best plays were his ability to not catch the football and go and finish. He made plenty of plays for us. But his attitude remained really good. I know that every receiver wants to get the ball more, and I think we will continue to try to find ways for Pop to help us and then look at where he can continue to improve. But nobody cares more about the team than Pop Douglas. I think that shows by the way he plays.

On Andy Borregales’ strong summer and lack of competition: I think he’s made the majority of his field goals, a high majority. I think that that’s something that’s a fine balance of where you want your kicker to be. If you feel good about the competition or the job that he did last year, then I’ll just try to evaluate that each week. I think he’s continuing to work with Tom [Quinn] on his steps, the consistency and everything else. So, I know that there — Bryce [Baringer] does not have any competition either. We’ve got to make sure that those three guys – the more specialists you add that the less that you add on the rest of the roster. So, we try to figure out what is best for the team, and we felt like those guys would be okay without having to have some sort of competition.

On Will Campbell’s off-field growth: He’s still going to do the news on Friday, so that’ll be consistent. He was trying to talk his way out of that yesterday. But he did such a good job that he’s earned that role for another year. Yeah, I think just some little things that he’s trying to work on and build with Alijah over there on the left-hand side, how critical that connection is and that relationship of how they want to work their combination blocks or how they block games. But it’s a young player that we’ve to continue to stay on, and he wants to do a good job, and he wants to play hard for us and do all those things. So, just keep moving, keep moving forward.

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