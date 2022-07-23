Patriots training camp nuggets and fantasy sleepers

Fantasy Points owner and SiriusXM fantasy expert Joe Dolan joins the show to name the one Patriot he’s targeting most in drafts, fantasy sleepers on the roster and discuss Mac Jones’ upside this season. Plus, Andrew drops the latest he’s heard about the Patriots from sources around the league.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:30 Patriots training camp nuggets

8:49 Joe Dolan joins Pats Interference!

11:10 Is Rhamondre Stevenson the best Patriot in fantasy? + Outlook for Damien Harris

15:01 Could Pierre Strong have a role?

18:07 Drafting Patriots Running Backs + Is James White done?

20:10 Pats players that Dolan feels different about vs consensus boards

26:17 Mac Jones Fantasy outlook

33:45 Patriots Wide Receivers outlook (Best to worst)

38:04 Patriots Defense outlook

41:15 Patriots Tight Ends outlook

42:30 Fantasy Sleepers

44:25 Fantasy advice

49:50 Bad fantasy story from Joe’s guillotine league