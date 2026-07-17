Patriots Training Camp Preview: Offensive Position Battles

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick break down the biggest offensive position battles for the Patriots heading into 2026 training camp on Patriots Daily.

They discuss the battle for TE 2 following Julian Hill’s season-ending injury, who will be WR 3 between Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism, and lastly, who will fill out the offensive line depth chart.

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