Patriots training camp stories and how Bill Belichick could rework his defense

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan welcomes three-time Super Bowl champion and 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ted Johnson to cover old training camp stories, how fans should watch training camp practices this summer and how Bill Belichick might change the Patriots defense this season.

0:00 Intro

1:15 Ted on worst training camp experience + favorite drills

8:25 What teammate(s) did Ted know was going to be good

18:18 Training camp battles

21:40 How Bill Belichick could rework his defense

40:35 Ted on speeding tickets

41:50 What Ted is excited for this training camp

45:55 Ted on crying during movies