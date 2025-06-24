Patriots Under the Most Pressure This Year | Pats Interference

Ex-WEEI host Mike Mutnansky, now of MutStack.com, returns to the show to discuss Patriots under pressure, his best Patriots take, what he would do as Boston Sports media czar, and more.
0:00 Welcome & Intro
3:03 Best Patriots takes!
8:41 Who is the 3rd most important Patriot?
14:08 What do you want from training camp & OTA coverage?
19:37 PrizePicks
21:08 Patriot under the most pressure
27:04 What would you as Boston sports media czar?
33:37 The Patriots bet you like most right now
39:16 Rafael Devers trade
46:56 Brady statue unveiling
48:53 Final Thoughts
