Patriots under the most pressure

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss which Patriots are under the most pressure this season. Also, they discuss Julian Edelman’s recent comments on the I Am Athlete Podcast.
TIMESTAMPS:
0:35 Does the pressure exist?
5:40 Who’s under the most pressure this season?
23:30 Julian Edelman on I Am Athlete Pod
23:40 Will Edelman make a return to NFL? + Pats leadership
28:35 Edelman on Mac Jones & worried about Defense
30:35 Where does Edelman rank among Pats WRs?
33:25 Julian rips Jimmy Garoppolo for not playing through injury
39:05 BSJ Question: Is Belichick’s back up plan for offensive coaching himself?