Greg Bedard's Patriots Podcast

Patriots under the most pressure

Updated:2 Mins Read

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss which Patriots are under the most pressure this season. Also, they discuss Julian Edelman’s recent comments on the I Am Athlete Podcast.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:35 Does the pressure exist?

5:40 Who’s under the most pressure this season?

23:30 Julian Edelman on I Am Athlete Pod

23:40 Will Edelman make a return to NFL? + Pats leadership

28:35 Edelman on Mac Jones & worried about Defense

30:35 Where does Edelman rank among Pats WRs?

33:25 Julian rips Jimmy Garoppolo for not playing through injury

39:05 BSJ Question: Is Belichick’s back up plan for offensive coaching himself?

