Offensive UDFAs Who Could Make the Patriots’ Roster

The Patriots’ draft class was unanimously celebrated, earning high grades from virtually every media outlet.

Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf and his staff didn’t stop there, adding an intriguing crop of rookie free agents shortly after. The group is especially deep on offense and includes players with experience at positions of need.

Making a roster is an uphill battle for any rookie, but as head coach Mike Vrabel often says, it’s not about how you get to a team, it’s about what you do when you get there.

Here’s a look at each undrafted free agent with a legitimate shot at making the Patriots’ 53-man roster.

WR Efton Chism III

The Patriots’ young receiver group is full of talent, but low on proven playmakers. Third-rounder Kyle Williams was drafted to buck that trend, but he’s not the only rookie receiver who could crack the 53.

New England kicked off rookie free agency by signing Efton Chism III, who totaled 348 catches for 3,840 yards and 77 touchdowns in five seasons at Eastern Washington.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the team outbid the Denver Broncos with a three-year deal worth $234,000 in guaranteed base salary with a $25,000 signing bonus. That was the richest contract among Patriots UDFAs and the 2nd-most for a Patriots UDFA since Jeff Demps in 2012.

A week away from the draft and even in a deeper WR class, really excited to see where @EWUFootball WR Efton Chism lands. Elite short shuttle (4.06) and three cone (6.77) make up for perceived lack of top-end speed. Here's him as compared to Trent Taylor (5th round pick), Jeremy… pic.twitter.com/rWkeuVpKii — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 18, 2025

Chism had 16 more catches than the next closest CFB wide receiver last season, and only Washington’s Giles Jackson had a higher catch rate among qualified college players. The slot receiver did benefit from schematic advantages–including the CFB’s 2nd-lowest average depth of target–but he made the most of his opportunities.

Chism’s 130.8 passer rating when targeted fell just shy of Williams, who ranked 10th among qualified college players with at 132.3.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zerlein was wary of Chism’s lower level of competition, below average speed, and average burst pre-draft. Still, he thought Chism was worthy of a Day 3 pick. “While the catch numbers might stand out, the real eye-opener is Chism’s blend of play strength and competitiveness,” said Zerlein. “He can make the first tackler miss and will do whatever it takes to pick up yardage.”

Chism also protected the rock, dropping just three passes last season and fumbling once in his five-year career, and he’s a high-effort run blocker who can help scoop out safeties.

Efton Chism III run blocking pic.twitter.com/VdMOCgaRsY — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) May 1, 2025

With veterans Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins unavailable, Chism was the top backup at flanker during day two of OTAs. The rookie was one of the pass game’s top targets when on the field, and I expect that to continue through the summer.

RB Lan Larison

The Patriots have lacked a reliable 3rd-down back since James White’s final snap. They address the need by drafting TreVeyon Henderson in the 2nd round, but like receiver, New England added another highly-productive college player in Lan Larison.

Larison literally did it all for UC Davis throughout his five seasons. He averaged 5.7 yards and ran 41 touchdowns on a career 634 carries. As a receiver, he totaled 132 total catches for 1,642 yards and 10 scores. He even threw 18 career passes.

This cycle is filled with draftable Running Backs – one of the later-round guys that I can see making an impact is, Lan Larison out of UC Davis. Some of my notes & analysis on him. — Controlled, reactive movement signature with strong capabilities as an accelerator. –… pic.twitter.com/cYUzesVVkq — AngeloFF (@angelo_fantasy) April 6, 2025

Last season, the Swiss Army Knife led all college backs in every major receiving category. He also tied LeQuint Allen for the most receiving conversions and ranked top-10 in missed tackles forced. On the ground, only Ashton Jeanty had more yards on gap concepts.

A high touch share can come at the cost of efficiency. That wasn’t the case for Larison, who ranked top-5 among backs in yards per route, yards per catch, and receiving grade last season.

While playmaking ability is important for an undrafted back, protecting the franchise and the rock are non-negotiables. Larison comes with clean track record as a blocker, allowing zero sacks and two pressures over five seasons. He wasn’t as secure as a rusher, however, fumbling four times and eight times in his career.

Larison looked smooth catching passes at OTAs, which will be one of his best chances to make an impression before the summer. Seizing those opportunities–and protecting the football–should give the UDFA an edge in a Josh McDaniels backfield known for heavy rotations.

TE/FB Brock Lampe

The fullback is back in Foxborough! Outside of Chism, no undrafted rookie has a clearer path to New England’s roster than tight end/fullback Brock Lampe. The Northern Illinois alum comes in at a bulky 6’1″, 244 lbs, slightly smaller than former Patriots James Develin and Jakob Johnson. Still, he brings a skill set that’s become less and less common in the modern NFL.

Lampe lined up all over for the Huskies, including as a wing, in the backfield, and even in the slot. He’s a throwback style blocker who relishes contact, leading all CFB skill players with an 84.5 run-blocking grade. And on 56 career pass blocking snaps, he gave up one sack and a QB hit.

Lampe also made the most of his touches over the past two seasons, converting on 14 of his 20 career. As a receiver, he caught 18 of 22 targets and moved the chains 10 times.

Bears HC Ben Johnson was asked if he likes full backs on @PardonMyTake His response: “Yes” If BJ wants to use more 21 personnel with the Bears, bring me Northern Illinois FB/TE Brock Lampe as an UDFA. Former LB and it shows because this dude likes to HIT #BuildingTheBoard pic.twitter.com/gbRB3z3Pwo — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) March 17, 2025

“Overall, Lampe is a traditional fullback with good size and solid length,” said Steelers Depot’s Tom Mead. “He has plenty of experience aligning all over the offensive formation and performing different blocks, including lead, slide, and double team. He displays good pad level, leg drive, and effort in his execution and was highly successful as a short-yardage running back. His hands and ability to adjust are very good, and he is a reliable pass catcher.”

Fullbacks must also be heavily involved on special teams, where Lampe brings plenty of experience. Over four seasons, he spent 170 snaps blocking on kick return, 94 snaps covering punts, 45 snaps covering kicks, and 19 snaps blocking on punt returns.

Sophomore tight end Jack Westover has been the go-to option in two-back looks, but it’s a fairly new role for him. Don’t be surprised if Lampe’s backfield experience helps him leapfrog Westover later this summer.

TE CJ Dippre

Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper were one of the league’s most productive tight-end duos in 2024. But both are 30 years old, and traditional “Y” Hooper is on a one-year deal. Sophomore Jaheim Bell is more chess piece than in-line blocker, a theme among the position’s backups.

The one exception is projected-late-rounder-turned-UDFA CJ Dippre, whose $264,000 in guarentees surpassed only Chism’s.

The former Crimson Tide hasn’t impressed on paper. He hasn’t caught scored since 2021, and hasn’t earned a 70 run or pass blocking grade since his freshman year at Maryland. But when you turn on the tape, it’s clear his impact goes beyond numbers.

CJ Dippre (#81) pancaking Tigers pic.twitter.com/orre6uu7yt — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) May 1, 2025

“Comfortable with his hand on the ground, Dippre has a developed feel for blocking landmarks and can create momentum to execute lead/down blocks (zero penalties in 2024), The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said in The Beast.

Dippre gave up a career-high three hurries on 32 pass pro snaps last season. He also had a down year as a receiver, dropping two passes and fumbling on just 29 targets.

But in each of Dippre’s prior seasons, quarterbacks had a 100+ passer rating when targeted him. He also caught four of six intermediate targets last season. And on 143 career reps, he only allowed one sack and a hit.

CJ Dippre underneath targets pic.twitter.com/94vUpb6vX3 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) May 1, 2025

“Overall, Dippre doesn’t have a true distinguishing trait as a blocker or receiver, but he is good enough in both areas to have a fighting chance at a roster spot,” Brugler said. “His special teams experience will be an asset in camp.”

Dippre may fly under the radar until the pads come on in training camp. Still, he can build a strong foundation by being a reliable receiver, showing his IQ as a blocker, and consistently improving his technique.

OL Jack Conley

New England’s offensive line has been in rough shape for years, and it’s still a work in progress. But the front should have at least three quality starters and its best depth in years.

Jack Conley is likely more of a quality backup than a future starter at the NFL level. That said, the former BC Eagle’s versatility, size, and experience could make him a more enticing option than returning players Sidy Sow and Cole Strange.

Conley lined up all over for the Eagles. In four seasons, he spent 736 snaps at right tackle, 709 at his primary spot of right guard, and 222 at left tackle. He was also an extra lineman on 259 snaps and has spent time beside left tackle Will Campbell in rookie minicamp and OTAs.

Doug Marrone putting LT Will Campbell and G Jack Conley through drills while Josh McDaniels watches on pic.twitter.com/yz4irrzaML — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) May 9, 2025

Hurries have been a problem, and Conley’s 13 allowed last season were the 2nd-most of his career. That said, he’s shown impressive growth over the course of his career.

Conley’s given up one sack and zero hits over the past two seasons. From 2021-2022, he gave up a combined 12 sacks and as many hits. And after being penalized nine times in 2022, he drew just three flags since 2023. Conley is also perfect for McDaniels’ downhill run scheme 6’7″, 330 pounds with 33 inch arms.

#Patriots OL Jack Conley (RG) vs Joshua Farmer pic.twitter.com/EYfvv23mSQ — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) May 12, 2025

“Overall, Jack Conley is a phone-booth-blocking guard with strength and power. But he’s limited athletically and is a risk giving up the interior pocket in pass protection to toolsy defensive tackles,” said Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora. “He’s best in a man/gap scheme, with his versatility offering value. To begin his career, he’ll do well to hang around as a backup and see a handful of snaps as a tackle-eligible.”

Between his college roots, position flexibility, and connection to BC-senior-analyst-turned-Patriots-coach Doug Marrone, Conley has more advantages than most undrafted players at crowded positions. Progress isn’t linear, but a consistent upward trajectory should see Conley beat out less-versatile veterans come cut-down day.