Close Menu
Subscribe
Pats Interference

Patriots vs. 49ers preview and does Mayo want to start Drake Maye?

Andrew Callahan and Mike Giardi preview the Patriots visiting the NFC Champions
Jackson TolliverBy 1 Min Read

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi joins the show to sift through Jerod Mayo’s latest comments about Drake Maye, then preview Sunday’s game at San Francisco. The guys run down how the Patriots can pull off an upset, plus three player matchups, two keys, and one Wild Card thought before making their game picks.

Pats Interference is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Share.

Jackson Tolliver is a producer, writer, and editor for CLNS Media. He graduated from Emerson College in 2024 where he studied journalism, focused on sports media. He previously worked for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent and WHDH 7News as a broadcast writer.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.