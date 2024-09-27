Patriots vs. 49ers preview and does Mayo want to start Drake Maye?

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi joins the show to sift through Jerod Mayo’s latest comments about Drake Maye, then preview Sunday’s game at San Francisco. The guys run down how the Patriots can pull off an upset, plus three player matchups, two keys, and one Wild Card thought before making their game picks.

