Patriots vs Bengals Preview & Predictions

Alex Barth and Brian Hines go LIVE for another edition of the Patriots Beat Podcast. In this episode Alex and Brian preview the New England Patriots Week 1 matchup vs the Cincinnati Bengals!

************************************************

Patriots Beat is Brought to you by….

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co

Take the guesswork out of buying MLB tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.

Merch Store – https://shop.clnsmedia.com